PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- As of Saturday morning, the Riverside Fire is now 54 percent contained. This is a nine percent jump in containment from Friday morning.
Chipping operations are finishing up in the northeast and secondary containment lines that are ready to be repaired are being identified, according to officials. Firefighters will continue cold trailing and mopping up as needed.
The Beachie Creek Fire has burned about 192,882 acres and remains at 59 percent contained.
The U.S. Forest Service said handheld infrared work is ongoing from Lyons to Gates and is expected to be completed soon. As 911 calls continue to decrease, supersession repair will be done around homes. Firefighters are working with residents to mop up around structures as needed. Suppression repair along highway 22 will continue using heavy equipment.
Currently there are no evacuations in Clackamas County.
A detailed map of evacuations areas in Marion County can be found at this link.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.