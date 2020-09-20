CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters made excellent progress on the Riverside Fire over the weekend, increasing the fire’s containment by 9% in just one day.
As of Sunday morning, the Riverside Fire was reported at 20% containment. On Saturday, the fire was 11% contained.
Additionally, the fire only grew 15 acres between Saturday and Sunday morning.
The Riverside Fire, a human-caused fire which started Sept. 8, has burned 137,880 acres.
“Our firefighters continue to make progress in strengthening and expanding containment lines near local communities,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair. "We understand the importance of getting back home and we are having daily conversations with the cooperators and are moving as quickly as possible to get residents back where they need to be."
On Saturday, firefighters were able to take advantage of improved visibility to fly a helicopter over the northeast side of the fire to conduct an aerial assessment in that area. Meanwhile, an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) was used to monitor fire activity on the southwest side of the fire.
Fire officials said aircraft will continue to be used to support firefighters as needed and when conditions allow. Since aerial operations are important in fire zones, drone enthusiasts are asked to not fly their equipment in those areas.
For Sunday, cool and damp weather is expected to moderate fire activity again.
The following is the firefighter plan for Sunday:
- Crews will work to strengthen fire line near Molalla
- More containment is expected in the northern area of the fire near Estacada
- Crews will be working their way east between wilderness areas - Ralph Lucas, Planning Operations, Southwest Area Incident Management Team
A video on the Sunday morning Riverside Fire operations can be viewed here.
In total, 710 people are currently assigned to the Riverside Fire response.
The Clackamas County information page on the county’s wildfires is available here.
A map of the county’s current evacuation levels can be viewed here.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
