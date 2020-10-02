(KPTV) - Thanks to continued hard work by firefighters, the containment levels for the Beachie Creek Fire and Riverside Fire have increased.
As of Friday morning, the Riverside Fire was 45 percent contained. This is an eight percent jump in containment from Thursday.
There has been minimal fire growth over the past few days. The wildfire has now burned 138,029 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters will continue checking for heat and mopping-up around residential areas on Friday.
All evacuation levels for Clackamas County were lifted on Tuesday.
Some parts of the U.S. National Forest remain closed, including the Clackamas River District. There are also partial closures to the Zig Zag Ranger District. More details can be found here.
The Beachie Creek Fire is now 59 percent contained and has burned about 192,848 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters on Friday will be working from east to west with hand held infrared devices to detect and extinguish areas of heat. Crews will also be road grading and cold trailing, which is physically walking and feeling by hand the edge of the fire area where active fire stopped and checking that smoldering is entirely cold and out.
On Wednesday, evacuation levels in Marion County were lowered, and only Breitenbush remains under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order.
A detailed map of evacuations areas in Marion County can be found at this link.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
