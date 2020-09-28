ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters gained three percent containment over the weekend on a wildfire burning near Estacada.
As of Monday morning, the Riverside Fire is now 37 percent contained. This is up from 34 percent that was reported on Sunday.
There was no new fire growth reported over the weekend. The wildfire, which started on Sept. 8 and is human-caused, has burned about 138,029 acres.
In total, there are currently 526 personnel assigned to fighting the fire, including 18 engines, 12 dozers, six water tenders, three helicopters and five masticators.
Sunny, clear and dry conditions are expected this week, along with the potential for 40-45 mile per hour gusts over the next 24 hours.
The U.S. Forest Service said creeping and smoldering fire activity is expected, but significant fire growth is not anticipated.
On Monday, firefighters will focus on monitoring firelines, patrolling heat pockets held in heavy fuels and suppression repair, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A map of the current evacuation levels for Clackamas County can be found here.
The Clackamas County information page on the county’s wildfires is available here.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
