Contract negotiations between TriMet and union come to impasse

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local union is calling out TriMet, saying they are not putting the safety of their employees and riders first.
Contract negotiations between TriMet and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 757 came to an impasse last week.
ATU Local 757 says it’s calling out TriMet for calling its workers “front line heroes,” but says the company doesn’t treat them like it. But, TriMet says the company is doing everything it can to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
TriMet says that ATU Local 757 represents more than 2,700 TriMet employees.
The union created a petition for its members to sign, demanding that TriMet prioritize worker and rider safety. It also demanded that TriMet pay essential employees 1.5 times their normal wage during a public health crisis, ensures social distancing on all transit, and bring back its apprenticeship program.
ATU Local 757 says that the apprenticeship program is essential for workers and keeping the public safe.
“Not only do we know that apprenticeship programs result in a safer environment and safer workplace, but it’s also something we’re providing to the community. By removing the apprenticeship program, you’re removing entry-level jobs,” said Krista Cordova, a representative for ATU Local 75.
However, TriMet says the program was proven to be ineffective and not a service that the company was equipped to offer.
TriMet also says the demands of the union are not economically viable.
TriMet says it has changed operations to keep both riders and employees safe, like limiting areas people touch, limiting riders, and providing PPE to employees.
Now that negotiations have come to an impasse, both groups will be able to submit their “final offers.” If they do not come to an agreement at that time, then they will go into arbitration, and a proposal will be chosen by an arbitrator.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
TriMet is completely irrelevant right now during the lockdown. No students, office workers, tourists etc. Big slow trains and empty buses. Nobody wants to ride on a slow train and a smelly bus.
Why the heck should the union workers get 1.5 time their regular pay? They should be happy they are considered essential and are getting full pay.
