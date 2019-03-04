Contractors begin clearing debris from Hwy 101 landslide on southern Oregon coast

BROOKINGS, OR (KPTV) - Contractors have begun the process of clearing debris from a landslide that destroyed part of Highway 101 along the southern Oregon coast.

Last month’s Hooskanaden Slide mangled the roadway about 12 miles north of Brookings.

Over the weekend, the ground movement downhill had slowed to about six inches an hour. The Oregon Department of Transportation said that was a significant improvement from the week prior, when the ground was slipping two feet per hour.

Tidewater Contractors will place rock along the quarter-mile stretch of displaced roadway once the ground movement slows to about three inches an hour. At that time, at least one lane of traffic will reopen.

Rock placement work may take 24 to 48 hours, according to ODOT.

Most of the movement observed over the weekend occurred at the south end of the slide area. Crews have started removing debris from the north end, which has seen less movement and is considered more stable.

Slides are a common occurrence in winter when the south Oregon coast receives heavy rain, according to ODOT, and the Hooskanaden area often requires frequent paving and patching to repair cracks caused by ground movement.

