ALSEA, Ore. (KPTV) – Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman has resigned his position to run for Oregon governor as a Republican.

The controversial school official announced his resignation on Facebook. It's effective immediately.

The school district recently made headlines for defying state mask mandates, landing the district numerous fines as well as an investigation by Oregon OSHA.

Several colleagues also filed complaints against Thielman alleging a hostile work environment.

The now former superintendent said in a Facebook post Wednesday that his decision to resign was based on disagreeing with the current system.

“I have realized that to affect [sic] the greatest good, I must fully get out of a broken system in order to fix it,” Thielman wrote.

In the announcement, Thielman referred to Alsea School District’s defiance of state mandate, as well as his frustration with Oregon politics, activists and the press.

“The woke mob didn’t know what it was doing when it came after me,” Thielman wrote. “It only awakened an even more committed warrior.”

Thielman joins a growing list of candidates vying for the Republican nomination prior to the May 17 primary.