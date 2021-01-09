SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A controversial Salem salon owner says she was in Washington D.C. for the rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
Lindsey Graham says she was outside of the Capitol along with thousands of others to protest what she calls without proof a compromised election peacefully.
She says she didn't go into the Capitol building or participate in violence against police officers.
She says the majority of the crowd there was peaceful as well and wishes that the event would have stayed that way.
"From where I stand, I, of course, wish it would have remained peaceful. I wish that Trump supporters were not being called domestic terrorists and being continued to be called racists and violent, we are not," Graham said. "The majority of us are not to call them that based on one rally is completely unfair."
Graham gained notoriety back in May for re-opening her Salem salon in protest of Governor Brown's stay-at-home orders.
She was fined $14,000 and has filed a civil rights lawsuit in response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.