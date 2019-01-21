PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There used to be only one option for children with food allergies: avoid those foods at all costs.
But FOX 12 found there’s another solution that’s changing the lives of Oregon families every day.
It’s not just any doctor’s visit for eight-year-old Francesco Germano; this is the visit where he’ll eat the one thing that has always been a threat to his life.
“When I was two-years-old, I had a little piece of a peanut butter cookie, because my parents didn’t know I was allergic to peanuts yet and they gave it to me, and I ate it, and then I had hives after,” Germano said.
That wasn’t Germano’s only run in; as a preschooler, he ate a cupcake with peanut butter frosting on it.
“After, I puked,” Germano said. “I got scared of it, kind of like I was thinking if I had another peanut, I would have an allergic reaction and I don’t want to use an EpiPen and I did not like it.”
Since then, Germano has been been dodging peanuts left and right–that is, until he recently started what’s called Oral Immunotherapy, or OIT, at Baker Allergy, Asthma and Dermatology in Tigard.
“Basically, we identify kids who are allergic to say milk, wheat, eggs, soy, peanuts,” Dr. James W. Baker said.
From there, what the kids are allergic to actually becomes their medicine, in a way.
“Literally, the dust off the peanut is the first dose,” Baker said.
As each dose grows, so does the child’s tolerance.
“We’re roughly 95% successful in getting kids desensitized,” Baker said.
Liberty Peterson is one of Dr. Baker’s many success stories. Her severe peanut allergy meant limited travel, no sleepovers and even being segregated from other kids at school.
“It made me feel really lonely, because during lunch I pretty much had to sit by myself,” Peterson said
But about five-and-a-half years ago, at the age of eight, she started OIT.
“It was scary,” Liberty’s mother, Aaryn Peterson, said. “We had avoided it completely for eight years.”
“You know, she would cough. Are you okay? Is your throat closing? But she really sailed through OIT with no issues,” Aaryn Peterson continued. “It was really pretty easy for us.”
Within a month or so of ingesting peanuts, Liberty Peterson’s life changed.
“My mom told me it was fine to get anything that had cross contamination labels on it and that was like, oh my gosh, there’s like 50 more things I can get,” Liberty Peterson said. “I can get candy, yay!”
“Our life has been so different in the last five years,” Aaryn Peterson said. “We don’t have fear.”
Baker does make it clear OIT may not be for everyone.
“It’s still a controversial treatment,” Baker said.
According to the American Academy of Allergy and American College of Allergy, OIT is still listed as an experimental procedure.
“I think we have to really be careful as this science develops to do it correctly,” Baker said.
But with one in 13 children having a food allergy, according to Food Allergy Research & Education, or roughly two kids in every classroom, Baker believes OIT is an option families can at least consider.
“I had one parent who happened to be a surgeon and just summarized the whole experience by saying It was so much easier to take my peanut pill each morning than to hover over my child all the time,” Baker said.
Now, Germano is taking his peanut pill. He’s hoping he too can one day have the freedom of living without fear.
“It would be like, oh no, I ate a peanut,“ the eight-year-old said. “Oh wait, remember back at the OIT appointment? I ate a peanut and I did fine and I passed, so now I can eat a peanut and nothing will happen, so I don’t have to worry about it.”
Baker said he has also seen this treatment work on adults, but the ideal patient is between four and eight years old.
He also stays away from the word cured. At this time, most patients will continue to ingest what they’re allergic to daily or every other day for the rest of their life.
