Convention center to act as vaccination site and homeless shelter with impending snowstorm

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Convention Center will play a big role this weekend. Vaccine appointments are expected to continue and the building will also open its doors to homeless folks escaping the winter weather.
The homeless shelter will take place in a wing of the building that the Joint office of Homeless Services says is about a block away from the mass vaccine clinic.
“It’s a big concrete cavernous bunker. Really tall ceilings, lots of doors we can open up,” said Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services.
Officials say the homeless shelter moving in will not impact operations to the vaccine clinic.
“The site is frankly big enough thought that it can accommodate a lot of uses without people even knowing they’re in the same space,” said Theriault.
The same can’t be said about the weather, though.
“The weather is going to be particularly dangerous this weekend,” Theriault said.
Kaiser Permanente says right now the mass vaccine clinic will be open and they are asking those that are able to make it to show up.
But, as the snow starts to fall, Kaiser says things could change. They say the clinic could open later or close earlier and it would only shut down fully in a worst-case scenario.
Other clinics have already pulled the plug. OHSU announced Wednesday that it is closing its vaccination sites on Saturday and Sunday. Those sites include the PDX Red Economy parking lot, Hillsboro Stadium and the Multnomah Pavilion.
OHSU says those appointments will be rescheduled.
Kaiser Permanente says that if people cannot make it to their appointments at the convention center in the weather, those will be rescheduled. It says people would not have to reschedule through the website, but details about how the rescheduling would happen are still being worked out.
Theriault says the less snow we get to interrupt these important programs this weekend, the better.
“I’m going to knock on wood and hope it’s on the lower end of our projections, even though that’s going to disappoint people that really want snow. It’ll make things a lot easier to keep people safer if we get less snow,” he said.
