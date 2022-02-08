PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington County jury has found a Beaverton man guilty of murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse after a woman was…
"This monster took her away and I'm left with a heart shape urn full of ashes, for the rest of my life," Low said.
The sentencing lasted no more than 30 minutes, but during that time Amy's family was able to find closure. Low initially didn't want Muniz to qualify for parole.
“At first it was really hard, but I understand that most people who do 25 in prison when he’s already in his mid-40’s, that is a life sentence for him," Low said.
Prosecutors said in November of 2018, Muniz beat Amy to death and tried to burn her body in a bonfire. It took nearly two months for investigators to positively identify her remains.
Muniz was arrested in connection with her death in May of 2019. He was convicted of murder and abuse of a corpse last week. Muniz told the court he respects the jury's decision but still maintained his innocence.
“Unfortunately, Amy’s mother said it best," Judge Andrew Erwin said. "You left her with a heart shaped urn full of ashes and Mr. Muniz, you created those ashes. Both figurately and literally you created those ashes. You are responsible for the murder of Amy Low.”
For three years Amy's family and friends fought for justice, and Constance said they got it on Tuesday. She thanked those in the community who supported her throughout the process.
“I thank them very much they’ve been a blessing couldn’t have done this without you guys," Low said.