HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)-- More than three years after 29-year-old Amy Low's murder, the man convicted of beating her to death will be spend the rest of his life in prison.

Norbeto Nestor Muniz learned his fate Tuesday as family and friends of Amy sat behind him in Washington County Court. Muniz has the possibility of parole after 25 years in prison. However, the judge added an extra 16 months to that for being convicted of first-degree abuse of a corpse.

Under the law, Muniz has the right to appeal the jury's verdict.

Constance Low, Amy's mother, addressed the court during the hearing.

