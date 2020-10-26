HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A convicted sex offender was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of luring a minor, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
In 2019, law enforcement pulled over and arrested Adam Michael Wallace in Marion County, who was driving with a minor at the time. Investigators conducted a search warrant on Wallace’s phone and found a significant amount of text messages and photos. Investigators were able to identify multiple minors who had contact with him. Four of those victims were from Washington County.
Investigators determined that Wallace would contact his victims using social media and pose as a young boy. He would then engage in sexually charged messaging, ask for photos of the victims, and in some instances, he purchased cell phones and credit cards for his victims. Wallace would convince them to meet with him in person so he could sexually abuse them.
In addition, Wallace was ordered to undergo three years of post-prison supervision and to have no contact with minors after he is released. He also must stay three miles from his victims.
Wallace is also facing charges in Marion and Cowlitz Counties, according to the district attorney’s office.
