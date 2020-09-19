TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – We’ve seen so many groups and organizations step up to help those in need especially victims of the wildfires in our area.
As part of its 50 million meals and counting initiative, Convoy of Hope teamed up with Horizon Community Church in Tualatin to provide food and other necessities.
Convoy of Hope provided the 35,000 pounds of food and Horizon distributed it.
All you had to do was drive up and the volunteers loaded up cars with things like toilet paper, green beans, mac and cheese, water Gatorade and so much more.
The church said it doesn’t matter if you’re a fire victim or just someone in need, they’re here to help.
“We just got back from being evacuated because of our health and so anything extra right now is helping,” Helen Whisman said.
“I just think we’re blessed to be able to help our community. We just want to serve our community in any way we can and so this is just one way,” John Pries, Horizon Community Church, said.
The church says it plans to give any excess food to those who live nearby.
