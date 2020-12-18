HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A cooking fire spread quickly through a Hillsboro home Friday afternoon, causing extensive damage.
Firefighters responded to the scene on the 1900 block of Southeast Alder Street at 1:46 p.m.
Heavy smoke was billowing from the home.
Crews confirmed that three adults and one child living in the home escaped safely, but three pets remained inside the burning building.
A Hillsboro police officer was able to rescue one of the pets, while keeping the residents from re-entering the house.
The fire was upgraded to a first alarm to bring additional resources to the scene.
Once the fire was knocked down, crews searched the building and found that a dog and cat had died.
One adult was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
The fire was determined to be caused by a cooking fire. The fire spread quickly from the kitchen area to the entire back of the home and patio covering, causing significant damage.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue reminds people to always remain present when cooking. Keep flammables away from cooking surfaces and ensure that smoke alarms are present and functioning. Test alarms regularly and practice a home fire escape plan to know what to do in an emergency. For more, go to the department’s website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
