PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several cooling centers are starting to pop up across the Portland metro area as temperatures are expected to rise over the next few days.
Multnomah County
Two cooling centers will open in Multnomah County from noon to 9 p.m. July 29 to 30.
- Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th Street Gresham
- Sunrise Center, 18901 E Burnside St, Portland
City of Portland community centers and Multnomah County Libraries will extend their hours as temperatures near triple digits.
- The Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th St., Portland
- The Matt Dishman Community Center, 77 NE Knott St., Portland
- The Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 North Foss Ave., Portland
Multnomah County libraries (hours may vary).
- Capitol Hill Library: 10723 SW Capitol Hwy
- Fairview-Columbia, 1520 NE Village St. Fairview
- Gresham Library: 385 NW Miller Avenue
- Kenton Library: 8226 N Denver Avenue
- Holgate Library: 7905 SE Holgate Boulevard
- Hollywood, 4040 NE Tillamook St
- Midland Library: 805 SE 122nd Avenue
- North Portland, 512 N Killingsworth St
- Northwest, 2300 NW Thurman St
- Rockwood, 17917 SE Stark St
- St. Johns, 7510 N Charleston Ave
- Troutdale, 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd
- Woodstock, 6008 SE 49th Ave
Washington County
- An interactive map listing cooling centers can be found here.
Hillsboro
- Hillsboro Civic Center (above Outdoors In) at 120 East Main Street. The center is accepting families and pets (with crates/supplies) and will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Shute Park Library at 775 SE 10th Avenue will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brookwood Library at 2850 NE Brookwood Parkway will be open extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Tigard
- Tigard Senior Center at 8815 SW Omara St. will be open from July 29 to 31 from noon to 8:00 p.m.
- The Tigard Library 13500 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard will be open from July 29 to 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Clackamas County
- A full list can be viewed www.clackamas.us/relief
Clark County
- To view a complete list of cooling centers in Clark County, click here
