PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cooling centers will be open again Friday when temperatures get even hotter and health officials are urging people who need them to go.
The good news is this heat wave is not expected to be as hot or as long as what we saw the end of June when hundreds of people went to ER's and urgent cares, filling up hospital beds.
"It's really hot out there," Pamela Taylor said Thursday evening. She's homeless and called 211 to get to the Multnomah County cooling center in Gresham. "If I wasn’t at a cooling center I’d probably be hot and miserable and wouldn’t have nowhere to go, it’d be even hotter taking these bags around."
We’re not seeing record-shattering temps like we did in late June that led to more than 500 heat-related emergency and urgent care visits, putting hospital beds in critically short supply.
But Desi McCue, Director of Emergency Services at OHSU, said regional hospitals are still running at very high capacity and there’s always the possibility of more people coming in with heat illness.
"It's really important that even though it won't be as hot people are taking good care of themselves during this heat and that they’re paying attention to their bodies," she said.
She said last time people did things like worked in their yards during the heat of the day, drank too much alcohol or too many sugary drinks which can be dehydrating, stayed in the sun too long or didn’t go to cooling centers.
She said the hospital is seeing more COVID cases and the emergency department is already busy, but they're able to handle it.
"We triage patients according to how ill they are so the sicker people present, the faster they end up getting seen and we are prepared to staff up and be able to handle those emergencies," McCue said.
As a reminder, a higher than normal body temperature, dizziness, nausea, confusion and muscle cramps are signs to see a doctor.
Anyone who has chest pain or loses consciousness should go to the ER.
Here's a list of cooling centers by county.
The Portland Bureau of Emergency Management also put out a call to get more volunteers to staff those. They have a sign-up sheet here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.