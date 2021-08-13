SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – The excessive heat and wildfire smoke has many people escaping to the Oregon coast for some relief.
“I don’t know what we would have done if we stayed in Gig Harbor,” Maria Hays said.
She and her family travel here from Gig Harbor, Wash., every year for the annual Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament. This time around though, she said it was an added bonus to not only escape the heat, but the wildfire smoke too.
“We’ve had smoke in Gig Harbor for the past week so this is really a nice break from it,” she said.
This is the 39th annual Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament and people come to compete from all over the world.
“The tournament seems to get bigger every year,” Hays said. “It’s just kind of a super fun venue for us to connect with our volleyball friends who live all over the U.S.”
Portland area natives Anthony Semenyda and Eddie Zhuk are both competing in the tournament.
“We played won one and lost one,” Semenyda said. “Doing pretty well.”
The two said the weather in Seaside makes things even better.
“Yeah it’s better to be here than at home,” Zhuk said.
Cassidy Lafollette and Hannah Byler drove here for a girls weekend. They said they’re also relieved to be out of the smoke and heat but they weren’t expecting this much of a temperature difference.
“For sure it’s a little cold though,” Lafollette said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be like windy but it’s kind of nice.”
