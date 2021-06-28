Cooling shelters asking for more volunteers as heat wave continues

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Cooling shelters will stay open for several days as temperatures reach triple digits in the Portland metro area for a third-straight day. Now organizers are asking for more volunteers.
Organizers tell us across Multnomah County’s three cooling shelters it’s serving more than 350 people. Helping those large numbers comes with a need for volunteers, especially in the overnight hours. The county says the homeless who don’t have air conditioning are coming in to seek refuge, but they’re open to anyone.
There are two other cooling centers, Arbor Lodge and another one in Rockwood. The cooling centers the county says is providing water, snacks, three meals a day and a place to sleep. Multnomah County says the primary need for volunteers is 1-10 a.m. shift. “These cooling centers are incredibly important for our community and they would not be possible without the sort of heart and effort that volunteers give to this effort,” Jenny Carver said with Multnomah County Human Services.
More information on how to volunteer at Arbor Lodge can be found here. More information to volunteer at the Oregon Convention Center can be found here.
(1) comment
Volunteering for what? Babysitting a bunch of adults?
