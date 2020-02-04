Coos Bay man sentenced for selling meth, sawed-off shotguns

COOS BAY, OR (KPTV) – A man from Coos Bay was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine and multiple sawed-off shotguns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Theron Gilbert Geber, 36, was also sentenced to four years of supervised release after pleading guilty in January to one count each of unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and distribution of methamphetamine.
Geber, who had prior state felony conviction, was selling firearms and methamphetamine in the Coos Bay area in March 2019, court documents state.
On April 4, an undercover ATF agent arranged to meet with Gerber to buy a gun, the attorney’s office says. When the agent entered Gerber’s home, the agent noted drug paraphernalia and approximately 20 to 25 guns for sale.
Gerber during the meeting told the agent that “everything is for sale for the right price.” He then sold the agent a short-barreled shotgun, a Glock pistol, three magazines, three drum magazines, and 91 rounds of ammunition for $600, the attorney’s office says.
During a second arranged purchase, the agent bought an AK-style rifle for $500 and approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine for $240, according to the attorney’s office.
On April 25, the agent brokered a third purchase from Gerber, buying a second sawed-off shotgun, an AR-style pistol, 181 rounds of assorted ammunition, six 30-round AR-style magazines, and a Colt .45-caliber pistol for $1,500. ATF agents served a search warrant a short time later and arrested Gerber.
As part of his plea agreement, Gerber agreed to forfeit the firearms described in the indictment.
