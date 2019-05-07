COOS BAY, OR (KPTV) - A porcupine again stopped a Coos County K9 from tracking a suspect.
K9 Odin made headlines last month after a porcupine stuck the dog with more than 200 quills. The police dog was on-duty trying to track down a wanted human suspect with several felony warrants.
Some of the 200 quills went into Odin’s mouth, and two landed near his left eye, according to the sheriff’s office. K9 Odin received veterinary care and was back in action after spending some time recovering at home.
The sheriff’s office Monday confirmed the dog was attacked again by a porcupine while assisting in a search for another suspect after a long vehicle pursuit.
Deputies say K9 Odin was hit with four quills in the exact same location as the previous attack. They say they’re not sure if it was the same porcupine that attacked the dog previously.
Deputies are still searching for the suspect K9 Odin was pursuing.
