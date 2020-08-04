CORBETT, OR (KPTV)- A Corbett summer camp is ending operations early this year after an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst the camp.
Both campers and staff at the Trout Creek Bible Camp have tested positive. Director Joe Fahlman says the first case the camp learned about was in a staff member of July 18. He says they notified parents and the state about the case, but then learned it was spreading after more staff tested positive, and eventually a camp counselor.
“Fifteen staff and seven campers and we did have 11 negative test results as well,” said Fahlman.
He says the camp was doing what it could to stay safe and abide by the governor’s rules. He says campers attended day camp and were only allowed to be in groups of 10, with no mingling between the groups.
According to the camp’s website, staff were required to wear masks, as were kids, but only if social distancing wasn’t possible.
Fahlman also says that campers and staff members got their temperature checked every day, and counselors had to answer screening questions.
Trout Creek Bible Camp was able to operate for five weeks before anyone tested positive for the virus.
“Summertime is what we live for and we love doing summer camp with kids and giving them the opportunity to come out and enjoy outdoor scenery and fun games,” Fahlman said.
But he says after learning about multiple cases, they had no choice but to cease operations for the summer.
“At that point, we decided as a leadership -- we talked to the county and let them know of that report and we decided by ourselves to close our facilities at the end of that day and told the county that as well,” he said.
Fahlman says he doesn’t think it was a mistake opening the camp. He says he heard from many grateful families while they were open.
“A lot of parents were thanking us for opening up and I was thanking them for bringing their kids, and they were saying ‘thank you for doing this my kids need something to do this summer after being stay at home stay safe for the last three months’ before that or so,” he said.
Trout Creek Bible Camp closed two weeks before the completion of its summer camps. Fahlman says he just hopes that by next summer, things will be back to normal.
