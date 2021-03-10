CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Corbett Wednesday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash at Southeast Gordon Creek Road and Southeast Trout Creek Road.
Corbett Fire told FOX 12 that one person was extricated from the vehicle. The person, who has not been identified, was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with critical injuries.
No further details about the crash have been released at this time.
