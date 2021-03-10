SE Gordon Creek Rd Crash

(Courtesy: Corbett Fire)

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Corbett Wednesday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash at Southeast Gordon Creek Road and Southeast Trout Creek Road.

Corbett Fire told FOX 12 that one person was extricated from the vehicle. The person, who has not been identified, was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with critical injuries.

No further details about the crash have been released at this time.

SE Gordon Creek Rd Crash

(Courtesy: Corbett Fire)

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.