COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - A hiker was rescued Sunday evening after sliding off the Multnomah Falls Trail, according to Corbett Fire.
At about 10:48 p.m., crews responded to a report of a hiker who had slid about 40 feet down onto a ledge from the trail.
Corbett Fire's Rope Rescue Team reached the hiker and was able to extricate him using a rope system.
The hiker had a few cuts and bruises but was able to walk out on his own. He was treated at the scene.
Corbett Fire said this was just one of multiple emergencies that crews responded to over the weekend in the Columbia River Gorge.
Officials would like to remind people to be prepared and stay in designated areas, and if hiking, let someone know your plan and stick to it.
