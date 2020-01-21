Corbett firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree for over 24 hours

Photos provided by Corbett firefighters.

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters in Corbett rescued a cat from tree on Tuesday.

The cat was stuck about 40-feet up the tree and was there for more than 24 hours, according to Corbett Fire District 14.

Crews Tuesday afternoon cut through tree branches to reach the cat and brought the animal down to the ground.

The animal is now back in the house, according to firefighters.

