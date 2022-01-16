CORBETT, Ore. (KPTV) – The Corbett Cardinals basketball teams are hoping to turn back the clock to when the girls and boys programs won state championships in the 1980s and 1990s. Both are currently rated high in the 4A ranks of the OSAA.

The house of Cards is built on a solid family foundation with bloodlines of Rip City royalty and Portland Fire & Rescue loyalty.

“We have been talking about this for their whole lives,” girls basketball coach Bill Schimel said. “About, ‘Wow, you guys are going to have one year where you are all together.’”

They’re all together now. The Schimel's have been doing this basketball thing from the cradle to the court.

“I remember (mom) was pregnant,” Sydney Schimel said. “I would be there on the bleachers just like, ‘Oh my gosh! They are so good! I can’t wait until I am there.’”

Sydney Schimel, a senior captain, leads the Cards alongside her two sisters, sophomore Ally and freshman Lilly.

“This has actually been my dream,” Lilly Schimel said. “I have always wanted to play with Sydney. I never got the opportunity to.”

When opportunity knocks, the sisters soak it all in. It’s especially important when a golden time like this happens once.

“I am definitely trying to not think about that because it is kind of sad,” Sydney Schimel said. “But it’s definitely cool to have them both on my team so let’s hope we win state.”

The last Corbett team to win state had their dad was on the squad. Bill Schimel and the Cardinals were back-to-back state champions in 1994 and 1995.

While Bill Schimel coaches the varsity squad now in his second season, wife Kari Schimel is on the books as scorekeeper.

Sydney Schimel wears number 15, just like her grandfather did before it was retired in Rip City. Larry Steele was a member of the Trail Blazers 1977 world champions.

“It’s awesome,” Sydney Schimel said. “That’s our grandpa’s jersey up there. Whenever we bring friends to the game we are like, ‘That’s my grandpa’s jersey up there.’”

