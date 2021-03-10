CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - Corbett Grade School is the first elementary school in Multnomah County to begin hybrid learning with students sitting inside a classroom for half the week.
On Wednesday morning, the cones were out and the school buses were running at partial capacity. It's not a complete return to normal, but it's a start.
"I think they're ready. I think they're really ready, and the kids definitely are because they've missed so much of the interactions and stuff like that," said Rachella Schrab.
Schrab spoke with FOX 12 after dropping her kindergartner off at Corbett Grade School.
She says after a year of learning from home, getting ready to leave the house for class was a big change for her daughter. But it was one that she quickly got excited for.
"Just to see those kids and teachers again, she's so thrilled about that, and being able to talk to people and not just over a computer screen," Schrab said.
Principal Michelle Dawkins told FOX 12 that all the teachers at the school were also excited for in-person interactions with their students.
This week, kindergartners and first graders began hybrid learning, which means two days of in-class instruction and two days at home.
Dawkins says they have taken up several safety measures, like breaking students up into two groups made up of 10 to 13 kids. One group will be in the building Monday and Tuesday, and the second on Wednesday and Thursday.
Masks are required, and Dawkins says teachers are taking extra steps to clean their classrooms, along with arranging tables so that kids stay six feet apart.
Dawkins says it was a lot of preparation but worth it when they saw their youngest students in person for the first time in a long time.
"We are just so excited to have them in here. It's been a long year. Our teachers have never worked harder, they are working day and night to provide this and had to do a lot of thought and really rethinking how they're teaching. They're worried about - especially the K-1's - teaching Phonics with a mask on, so a lot of them have pre-taped themselves doing lessons, so the kids can see their mouths forming the letters and sounds, and I think they've been really innovative in what they're doing," Dawkins said.
Dawkins told FOX 12 while some families are choosing to continue with remote learning, the majority of students - more than 80 percent - are choosing to take part in hybrid learning.
Second and third graders will be returning to school next week, then fourth and fifth will follow after spring break.
'Corbett's youngest students return to classrooms for hybrid learning' Nope..... Either the schools are all in or else they are shut down for good.....No 'hybrid' learning.
