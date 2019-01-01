CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - A Cornelius man was arrested just after midnight Tuesday after deputies say he celebrated the New Year by firing a handgun into the air and hitting his neighbor’s home.
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots in the 300 block of South Dogwood Place at 12:06 a.m. and confirm several bullets hit the rear exterior of the house.
They say at least two bullets entered the home, one of them landing next to a child’s slide in the living room. No one was hurt.
Deputies say the gunfire originated at a nearby home in the 200 block of South Cherry Drive. The sheriff’s office reports residents at the home were celebrating the new year by having a large party.
They found several dozen empty handgun shell casings in the front and back yards of the home and arrested 46-year-old Juan Humberto Garfias-Campos. Deputies seized a handgun lodged Garfias-Campos at the Washington County Jail.
Garfias-Campos is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering another person and second degree criminal mischief. His bail is set at $10,000. Investigators say additional charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.