WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one man has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation involving two juvenile victims.
On Wednesday detectives arrested 27-year-old Darby Martin, of Cornelius for rape in the first degree, sex abuse in the first degree, delivery of a controlled substance, and encouraging child sex abuse.
The charges stem from a two-month investigation where detectives identified two juvenile victims. They are aware of one additional juvenile victim. Detectives believe Martin met all his victims at the Dairy Queen near Manning, Oregon, where he worked.
Detectives believe there could be additional victims. If you, or someone you know, have any information about Martin, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (503) 846-2700.
