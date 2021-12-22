Cornell Farm offers tips to protect your plants in cold weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As colder temperatures and potential snow are in the forecast, what can you do to protect your plants?
Cornell Farm Co-Owner Deby Barnhart says it's important to think about two things: protecting plants in smaller pots and protecting plants with buds.
Barnhart says most of the plants that are living in the ground have been there a while and they'll probably be just fine.
But she says if it stays colder than freezing, your plants might end up have some type of burn.
To avoid that, use covers to protect your plants.
"It has a little tie at the bottom so you can just cinch it up really tight, or around the pot might be a better idea to really capture the root," Barnhart said.
But what about bringing your plants inside?
Barnhart says that wouldn't be a bad thing as long as you transition them.
"You want to transition it by temperature," Barnhart said. "It's amazing just right next to your house you gain degrees for the plant. And if you have a covered porch that's like a whole other zone that you helped your plant adapt to."
Barnhart says it's best to put your plant in an area like a covered porch before bringing it inside to the coolest spot you can find, somewhere preferably with light.
As far as covers go, she says start thinking about that on Sunday when we may see a change in the weather.