Coronavirus concerns: What you need to know if you’re traveling

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As health officials continue to monitor the number of potential cases of coronavirus, it’s generating questions on travel, especially with spring break in just a few weeks.
It has many people wondering if they should cancel, postpone, or keep their travel plans as they are.
“You can still do this, just be a careful consumer,” AAA Senior Vice President of Travel Operations, Doreen Loofburrow said.
Loofburrow says if you’re planning a trip soon and are concerned about the coronavirus and whether you can cancel with short notice, you have options.
“If you’re booking a hotel for example, many hotels the industry standard is a cancellation of about 48 hours prior,” Loofburrow said. “So, make the reservation now, you have until 48 hours prior to cancel it. Rental car is similar, you can cancel those without penalty.”
Loofburrow says even airlines are giving flexible options.
She says Alaska, American and Jet Blue have loosened their policies. She says if you make a new reservation in the next few weeks, the airlines are waiving cancellation fees if you change your mind at a later date.
But what about getting travelers insurance?
“Right now you really need to become a reader of fine print because the coronavirus is noted as an epidemic by the CDC as of Feb. 3 and most travel insurance companies exclude epidemics,” Loofburrow said. “So, if you wanted to purchase a policy today, it would exclude canceling due to the coronavirus.”
She says there are cancel-for-any-reason or cancel-at-any-time policies which are far more expensive, and she says even those coverage plans have exclusions.
Here’s AAA’s checklist if you’re traveling in the next six to nine months:
- Check your options. What is the last day you can cancel that trip and still receive a refund?
- Check the U.S. State Department website and the Centers for Disease Control website for any travel advisories.
- Talk to your travel advisor.
Right now, the CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the following destinations: China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
With China and Iran, entry of foreign nationals from these destinations have been suspended. The CDC recommends older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions should consider postponing travel to Japan.
The CDC says travelers should practice usual precautions with travel to Hong Kong. Right now, even with coronavirus concerns, Loofburrow says many aren’t making changes just yet.
“Most people are staying with their travel plans and not that many are canceling,” You know it’s really a personal decision and in many cases, if you’re not planning to travel, you’ve got a trip booked, say, for next fall, there’s no reason at this point to make a decision.”
The Oregon Health Authority says if you are traveling on a plane, make sure you wash your hands and it says it is safe to travel.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.