Coronavirus in Oregon: Simple steps you can take to protect against it

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Now that the first case of coronavirus has been reported in Oregon, health officials are advising people about the simple steps they can take to avoid exposure to it.
The Oregon Health Authority says steps you already should take to avoid spreading the flu or a common cold can also help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
That includes:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoid contact with sick people and stay home if you’re sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
The CDC has provided a hand-washing guide related to the coronavirus. The agency also has detailed information on all aspects of the disease.
