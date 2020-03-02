PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Sales of hand sanitizer have increased as the Oregon Health Authority has identified three presumptive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Oregon.
Many store owners say they are out of stock, and some websites have hiked up the prices on the stock that is available. So, what can you do?
FOX 12 spoke with a nurse and infection control professional who says you can make your own hand sanitizer with common ingredients found in many medicine cabinets at home.
The recipe calls for rubbing alcohol, or isopropyl alcohol, and aloe vera. You can also add in an essential oil to freshen up the fragrance.
Mix two-third of a cup of alcohol with one-third of a cup of aloe vera, then eight to 10 drops of your oil. Stir it all up, and you’re done. The ingredients should cost between 12 and 20 dollars, depending on whether you use the oil.
If you have hand sanitizer at home, check the alcohol percentage. The Center for Disease Control recommends at least 60 percent, but 70 or better will kill even more germs.
Still, whatever you have, it may not kill to coronavirus, but it will wipe out cold and flu germs that can weaken your immune system and make you more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Keep on using it if you’re using it,” Cheryl Koller, an infection control professional, said. “Common sense, you’re decreasing germs getting around and your immune system is going to be better for it.”
Koller recommend the website whatkillsit.com for more specifics and says common sense in the best protection right now.
“Live your life, just be careful,” Koller said. “If someone is coughing and sneezing, walk away. Right now, there’s no reason to panic. But just be careful.”
Koller says hand sanitizer is helpful, but hand-washing is always your best protection. She says to use enough soap to get a good lather and to sing a song like Happy Birthday, maybe even twice through, to make sure you’re getting the job done.
