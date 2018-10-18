Coroner identifies 29-year-old man killed in Longview officer-involved shooting

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified the 29-year-old man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Longview.
Longview police were called out to the 600 block of California Way at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an unwanted person in the area. Cowlitz County deputies also responded to the scene.
Officers and deputies contacted Weston Willow Well Cole, who displayed a gun.
Police said Cole ran away and forced his way into a home with people inside. Two young children and a babysitter were able to get out safely.
Investigators said Cole, from inside the home, began shooting toward the officers. Officers returned fire and Cole was subsequently pronounced dead.
On Thursday, the coroner’s office determined Cole’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was a homicide. The coroner’s office explained the homicide designation is “a medical finding and does not in any way establish criminal intent.”
No further description of Cole’s injuries was provided. Police also did not provide an update on the investigation Thursday.
Toxicology test results for Cole are not expected to be returned for five to six months.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.