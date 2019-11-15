CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – A battle is brewing between two Oregon breweries following a dispute over a slogan.
Flat Tail Brewery has been around for close to a decade in Corvallis, home to the Oregon State Beavers, and has used the slogan “Dam Good Beer” for years.
That’s why they say it was a shock to notice the same words on the side of a 10 Barrel Brewing truck in Corvallis.
On Instagram, Flat Tail accused 10 Barrel, which is owned by Anheuser Busch and is the official craft beer of Oregon State Athletics, of stealing intellectual property, and said, “did you have to drive it past our brew house?”
10 Barrel responded to the post on social media and apologized.
“We had no idea that you guys were using this tagline,” the response said. “We’re just stoked on our new partnership with Oregon State.”
10 Barrell went on to issue a challenge to Flat Tail.
“Your best drinkers to a boat race, winner gets the slogan,” the challenge read, ending with hashtags including #beaversshouldworktogether.
FOX 12 spoke with the owner of Flat Tail, who said he thinks the whole thing is a bit crazy.
“I'm hesitant to say we were wildly offended,” Dave Marliave said. It's because it was more of a jaw-dropper once I actually saw the truck. I mean the slogan takes up the entire side of the truck. It was just an eyes wide open kind of moment.”
Marliave says a lawyer has reached out to him, but he doesn’t want to take it that far yet.
FOX 12 reached out to Anheuser Busch but did not immediately hear back.
