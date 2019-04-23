CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Corvallis High School was placed in a brief and accidental lock down Tuesday morning after a man allegedly robbed a nearby Fred Meyer store and displayed a knife.
A loss prevention officer at the Fred Meyer on Northwest Kings Boulevard reported to law enforcement that 37-year-old Robert Miller, of Corvallis, struck him and displayed a knife before leaving the store and heading east on Northwest Buchanan Avenue.
Officers responded to the area and contacted Miller across the street from Corvallis High School’s main doors. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers requested a lock out at the school as a precaution, but the request was inadvertently communicated to staff as a request for a lock down.
At no time was Miller on the property of Corvallis High School, according to police.
Miller was arrested without incident and the lock out was lifted within six minutes. He was lodged at the Benton County Jail and is facing charges including robbery in the third degree, attempted assault in the fourth degree, menacing, and criminal mischief in the second degree.
