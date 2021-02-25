Corvallis man arrested for possession of meth and stolen property

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – A man is behind bars after deputies searched his home and found methamphetamine, weapons, and suspected stolen property.
A narcotics search warrant was served on Wednesday on the 600 block of Southwest 7th Street in Corvallis. Detectives say the warrant was the end result of an investigation into Michael Allan Reigstad, 56, who was suspected of dealing meth in the city.
Deputies say the search of the property resulted in over 130 grams of meth, over $3,000, weapons, drug packaging material, digital scales, and suspected stolen property.
Reigstad is now facing multiple charges including unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. He was also arrested back in 2019 on the same charge. He is being held at the Benton County Jail with no bail amount set.
The property owner, Ruby Fritzson, was present at the location and was again arrested for frequenting a place where drugs are used. She was given a citation and released at the scene.
Anyone with information concerning Reigstad or any other drug dealers are encouraged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and to ask to speak with a street crimes detective. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the BCSO tipline at 541-753-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.