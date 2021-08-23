CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A 64-year-old man was arrested following a child sexual abuse investigation by the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Corvallis Police Department, and detectives believe there may be more victims.
The sheriff's office said the investigation began in April after it was alleged that Lawrence John Lemaster Sr., of Corvallis, sexually abused two children. During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Lemaster, according to the sheriff's office.
Lemaster was arrested on Friday at his home in Corvallis. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for two counts of first-degree sodomy, 16 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The sheriff's office said Lemaster was released the same day after posting bail.
Detectives believe there may be other victims that have not made reports to law enforcement. The sheriff's office said detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about Lemaster, regardless of the length of time it has been. Anyone who wishes to submit a tip can do so at the sheriff's office tip line at 541-753-TIPS (8477) or email bentoncosheriff@co.benton.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.