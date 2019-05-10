BENTON, OR (KPTV) – A Corvallis man was sentenced to 10 days in jail and had his hunting privileges suspended for eight years after pleading guilty to several wildlife crimes, according to Oregon State Police.
Anthony A. Coleman, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation in wildlife law or rule and one count of possession of prohibited firearm.
Coleman as part of his sentencing will serve 30 days of work crew and 36 months of bench probation. He was also ordered to pay $20,400 in fines, fees and restitution and forfeit his rifles, bows and animal parts.
The charges stem from an investigation that started in 2018 when someone told Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers that Coleman had killed two bull elk on the same day.
Search warrants led to multiple other charges, including a buck deer that was killed out of season and a short-barreled rifle found in Coleman’s possession, according to Oregon State Police.
The three charges Coleman plead guilty to were part of a plea agreement offered by the Benton County District Attorney’s Office; multiple charges relating to the unlawful taking of big game animals were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.