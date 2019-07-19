CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – A Corvallis man was sentenced to 20 years and three months in prison Friday morning for attacking several people near Oregon State University in 2017.
Benjamin Bucknell was arrested in May 2017 after police said he started a fire in the backyard of a rental house on Northwest 27th Street and then barged into the house and stabbed several people.
An OSU student was among those injured in the stabbing, while another victim was a former student, according to law enforcement. FOX 12 previously spoke with victim Dan Rinkevich, who said he was asleep next to his girlfriend when that attack started.
“He tried to stab her, I heard the screaming,” Rinkevich said over the phone. “I woke up, and like, he punched me in the face. But I noticed he had her cornered, so I grabbed him and threw him against a mirror.”
After a brutal fight, Rinkevich said the Bucknell finally ran out, but it wasn’t until paramedics started cutting off his shirt that he realized he had 22 stab wounds.
Bucknell was later caught near Benton County Senior Center and taken to a hospital; he was taken into custody after he was released.
In June this year, Bucknell pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault in the first degree, arson in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
In addition to his prison sentence, Bucknell will serve three years of post-prison supervision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.