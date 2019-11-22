BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Corvallis man murdered a Russian woman in rural Benton County last year, a grand jury ruled Friday.
The body of Anna Alekseyevna Repkina, 27, was discovered outside the community of Alsea on April 17. 2018.
William Chase Hargrove was arrested two days later and later indicted. He was found guilty on all charges Friday, including murder and theft charges.
The Corvallis Gazette-Times previously reported that Hargrove was accused of shooting and killing Repkina after luring her into the woods.
Investigators said Repkina had no know relatives in the U.S. and arrived in Corvallis one month prior to her death.
She arrived through the Los Angeles International Airport with a valid passport from Russia, according to investigators.
