BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Corvallis man convicted of murder has been sentenced to life in prison, with parole possible, for killing a woman from Russia.
William Chase Hargrove, 30, was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted in November.
The body of Anna Alekseyevna Repkina, 27, was discovered outside Alsea in rural Benton County in April 2018.
Investigators said Repkina came to the U.S. with a valid passport from Russia, but had no known relatives in the U.S. and arrived in Corvallis just one month prior to her death.
Hargrove was arrested two days after Repkina’s body was found.
Prosecutors said Hargrove lured Repkina to the U.S. and took her money – which he used to pay for car insurance, video games and Lego toys – before carrying out the murder in an attempt to please another woman, according to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. Hargrove’s attorney said his client maintains he’s innocent, according to that report.
Hargrove was also convicted on charges of theft and identity theft in November.
Hargrove will be eligible for parole after 25 years. He faces up to a lifetime of post-prison supervision, if he is released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.