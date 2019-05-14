NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A Corvallis man who admitted to kidnapping a hotel worker in Newport last year has been sentenced to prison.
Cedar Haddad was sentencing to nine years Tuesday morning. He pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, menacing, and two counts of coercion.
Haddad was arrested in May 2018.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Haddad was armed with a “realistic replica” of a black, semi-automatic handgun when he entered the Inn at Nye Beach on the 700 block of Coast Street. Haddad pointed the replica gun at the employee and said he planned to rob her, but because she screamed he now had to take her, according to the affidavit.
Haddad said he wanted to point a gun at a person to “put them in fear”, court documents state.
The affidavit states Haddad told the woman to get into the trunk of his car, which was parked three blocks away, but after she pleaded to not be put in the trunk, Haddad instead handcuffed her and put her in the backseat.
Court documents state Haddad drove around the area into the early hours of the morning, at which point he said he was letting the woman go, but he instructed her to put her coat over her head and sit on the side of the road for two minutes.
Haddad told the woman he would come back and harm her if she talked to police, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states surveillance from the hotel confirmed that Haddad was the suspect.
Haddad admitted abducting the woman and his statements about what happened were consistent with those provided by the victim, according to court documents.
After serving his sentence, Haddad will also serve a three years post-prison supervision.
(1) comment
19 years old, out before 30, free healthcare, gym workouts,,,, glad the woman is ok physically.
