CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The Corvallis Police Department is continuing to search for 16-year-old Ava Carey who has been missing for more than a week.
Carey was last seen on at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 leaving her home with her skateboard in the 700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard. She was reportedly going to a nearby park.
When Carey did not come home when expected, police said her family reported her missing.
Carey's family amplified concern for her well-being since she is a special needs child, police said.
Since her disappearance, police have conducted searches including near Village Green Park and the Jackson Frazier Wetland.
On Thursday, the Corvallis Police Department activated the Major Crimes Team (MCT), which is a joint effort of multiple law enforcement agencies including the Philomath Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department and the Oregon State Police.
The FBI has also dedicated resources to assist the MCT.
Police are asking for the community to review any home or business surveillance video that may have captured Carey.
Carey is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. She has reddish auburn hair that is shaved on one side and commonly worn in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and running shoes with a dark colored “fisherman’s cap.” She left home with her skateboard.
Police are asking anyone who has seen Carey since Thursday to call the CPD dispatch center 541-766-6911. The police department also launched an online tip form for reporting tips in relation to Carey's disappearance. To report information, visit corvallisoregon.gov/tips.
Also, police are asking people to only call if they have seen Carey – do not call with questions or requests for updates on the case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.