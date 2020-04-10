CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Five people were arrested after a man was assaulted and robbed in Corvallis last month, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
On March 14, at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 900 block of Southeast Richland Avenue where a 28-year-old man reported he had been assaulted.
The victim told officers he was getting in his car when he was struck in the head, then beaten by several people.
Police said the victim reported being hit by a blunt object. He sustained multiple injuries including a broken rib and several lacerations requiring stitches.
The victim had his cell phone stolen.
According to police, the victim reported that he recognized some of the suspects, including Hector Sanchez-Bustillos, 22.
During an investigation, detectives learned there had been exchanges via telephone between the victim and his ex-wife Dakota Marie Tagen, 22.
Monmouth police officers located Tagen's vehicle that night. Police said Sanchez-Bustillos was located a short distance from Tagen's home, and officers were able to take him into custody after a short foot chase.
Police said the victim's stolen cell phone was found in Sanchez-Bustillos' possession.
According to police, detectives learned that four people participated in the assault. The suspects were identified as Sanchez-Bustillos, Ralph Owen Champ, Caden Alexander Smith, and a 17-year-old boy.
Sanchez-Bustillos is facing charges of second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and second-degree theft.
Champ, 20, is facing charges of second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy to commit assault, and second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.
Smith, 18, is facing charges of second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, and second-degree theft.
Police said the 17-year-old boy and Tagen are facing charges of second-degree conspiracy to commit assault and second-degree conspiracy to commit theft.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information or witnessed the assault is asked to contact Detective Ty Volin at 541-766-6924.
