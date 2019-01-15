CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after they say he accused his neighbor of theft and then threatened kill him.
Officers responded to the 190 block of Southeast Viewmont Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. on a report of a disturbance and later arrested 33-year-old Tyson Welt.
Police say Welt was seen brandishing an ax before retreating into his apartment and refusing to talk with officers.
Officers obtained a search warrant, entered the apartment and found Welt barricaded inside a bedroom.
Welt was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail, where is facing charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. His bail has been set at $87,500.
Officers during the response notified neighbors and nearby Lincoln Elementary School.
