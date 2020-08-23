Corvallis police searching for missing teenage girl

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a Corvallis teen who was last seen Thursday.
According to the Corvallis Police Department, 16-year-old Ava Carey left her home in northeast Corvallis to go to a nearby park on Thursday. She did not come home when expected and her family reported her as missing that night.
Ava’s family has amplified concern for her well-being since she is a special needs child, CPD said.
CPD said the department shares the family’s concern about her safety and “continues to work day and night to find Ava.”
Officers have searched the immediate area with a K-9 team and continue to canvass surrounding neighborhoods.
Community volunteers have also helped search for Ava and flyers have been posted in coordination with the Corvallis School District.
CPD said Ava was last seen with her skateboard in the 700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. She has reddish auburn hair that is shaved on one side and commonly worn in a ponytail.
Ava was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt and running shoes with a dark colored “fisherman’s cap.” She left home with her skateboard.
Police are asking anyone who has seen Ava since Thursday to call the CPD dispatch center 541-766-6911. Police are also asking people to only call if they have seen Ava – do not call with questions or requests for updates on the case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
