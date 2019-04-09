CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) –A 16-year-old was arrested in Corvallis Tuesday morning after police say he stole a gun, shot a driver’s tire, and then demanded cigarettes as the driver was fixing the flat.
Officers arrested the juvenile a bit after 12 a.m. near Northwest 29th Street and Northwest Grant Avenue.
Police had responded to the area earlier that night after a caller said two juveniles possibly threw something in the road, causing his left rear vehicle tire to deflate as he was driving. Officers didn’t locate any suspects and didn’t see anything in the road, the Corvallis Police Department says.
Officers responded again about 20 minutes later after the caller reported that a juvenile previously seen running from scene had returned, and was waving around a pistol and demanding cigarettes.
As officers arrived at the scene, they say the suspect from Yamhill County was running north through the back parking lot of the First Alternative Natural Foods store. They say he threw the pistol over the fence of the Montessori School before jumping the fence himself.
The juvenile was later located and detained, the police department says. Officers recovered the Glock 9mm handgun from the playground of the school. Investigators later determined the teen had stolen the pistol from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Northwest 31st Street.
The juvenile was arrested and lodged at the Linn-Benton Detention Center and is facing charges including attempted robbery in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, interfering with a peace officer, recklessly endangering, criminal trespass in the second degree, and theft in the first degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
