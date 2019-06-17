CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night after police say she pulled out a knife and threaten a man during an argument in Corvallis.
At around 11:17 p.m., officers were called out to the 400 block of Southwest 1st Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman, identified as Patricia Compton, of Corvallis, holding a knife to the throat of a man.
Police said Compton dropped the knife when ordered by officers and was taken into custody without incident.
The man was not injured.
According to police, officers learned the incident started over an argument about a bag of empty beverage cans. During the argument, police said Compton pulled out a knife, threatened the victim, and attempted to stab him.
Compton was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. Her bail is set at $187,500.
