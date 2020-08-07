SALEM, OR (KPTV) - It will cost extra for people from out of state to camp at Oregon state parks.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced a new nonresident surcharge Friday for campsite reservations, as well as for out-of-state campers without a reservation. The new charge will begin Monday and does not affect existing reservations or people currently camping in a state park.
The surcharge will add up to 30% to the nightly cost to camp in a state park for nonresidents of Oregon.
Including lodging tax, the average cost for a full-service RV site is currently $33 per night, and starting Monday, will increase to an average of $42 for nonresidents making new reservations, or arriving without a reservation. The average tent rate is currently $19 per night and will increase to $23 for nonresidents.
The surcharge will remain through 2020. A decision about 2021 rates will be made in the fall.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reports the rate increase for nonresidents is a way to fund and operate the Oregon State Parks system, while also encouraging people to stay as close to home as possible during the pandemic.
The department is facing a projected $22 million shortfall between now and June 2021, according to Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director. State park campgrounds were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and reopened for limited camping starting in June.
For more, go to stateparks.oregon.gov.
