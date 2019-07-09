VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – While rent increases in Portland have gradually begun to slow, tenants on the other side of the Columbia River haven't seen much, if any relief in the rents they pay.
According to a report by the website apartmentlist.com, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver is $1,418, which is higher than a similar apartment in Portland, where the average rent is $1,123, with Vancouver rents trending upwards.
Roy Johnson, Executive Director of the Vancouver Housing Authority, said steadily rising rents in the area have translated to steady increases in people looking for housing.
"What happens is when a rent goes up $100, that means a certain percentage more people become homeless because they no longer can afford it," said Johnson.
Sherry Fellman, who is 62 years old and currently looking for a place to live, said she hasn't been able to find any affordable listing, and wait lists for subsidized housing are long.
For both those reasons, she's been sleeping in her car.
"It's horrible. And most nights you're afraid. You're afraid to shut your eyes and go to sleep," said Fellman.
Johnson said 600 new units of affordable housing have come online over the past couple of years, but the waitlist for subsidized housing is well over 20,000 people.
The last count of homeless in Clark County found more than 950 people sleeping on the streets, a more than 20 percent increase over the year before.
In addition to an increase in the homeless population, Johnson said more people are beginning to explore options outside the Vancouver area.
"What we hear is that they're going out to the outer edges of Clark County, or into Cowlitz," said Johnson.
Johnson said there is no quick fix to the Vancouver area's housing crunch, and the only solution available is to keep chipping away at the lack of affordable housing with both publicly funded development projects and public-private partnerships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.